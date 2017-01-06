Current Vacancies
The North Central CMA is a leader in natural resource management across north central Victoria and offers a range of exciting and rewarding career opportunities. We’re dedicated to achieving our vision of sustainably managed land, water and biodiversity resources that support productive and prosperous communities.
We currently employ more than 60 people who work across seven key Business Units, Program Delivery; Strategy and Partnerships; Corporate Services; Executive Office; Major Projects; Business Development, and Policy and Planning.
We pride ourselves on a workplace culture that embraces and reflects diversity and consider our people to be our greatest asset.
Aboriginal Partnerships Project Manager
- Location:
- Huntly/flexible
- Status:
- Full-time / Part-time
- Closing:
- Noon, October 17, 2022
This is an exciting opportunity to build positive relationships with First Nations Peoples through collaborative projects and strategic partnerships.Read more about Aboriginal Partnerships Project Manager Apply for Aboriginal Partnerships Project Manager now
Business Development Officer
- Location:
- Huntly/flexible
- Status:
- Full-time / Part-time
- Closing:
- Noon, Monday October 3, 2022
The Business Development Officer will support the development and delivery of our Business Development Program in collaboration with the North Central CMA team.Read more about Business Development Officer Apply for Business Development Officer now
Ramsar Wetlands Project Officer
- Location:
- Kerang/Huntly/flexible
- Status:
- Full-time / Part-time
- Closing:
This is an exciting opportunity for a recent graduate or someone looking to build their experience to contribute to environmental outcomes through the planning and delivery of on-ground works and community engagement activitiesRead more about Ramsar Wetlands Project Officer Apply for Ramsar Wetlands Project Officer now